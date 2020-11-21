It's time to say that LaVar Ball was right. With LaMelo Ball drafted at No. 3 overall, he fulfilled his prophecy as all of his sons are either in the NBA or playing for an NBA-affiliated team. Although all of the Ball sons have shown loyalty to their father, there's one boisterous claim LaMelo can't even pretend is true.

During a press conference welcoming LaMelo to the Charlotte Hornets, Ball was asked about his father's now-infamous claim that he could beat the GOAT and Hornets owner, Michael Jordan, in a game of one-on-one.

"I don’t think it's gonna happen," LaMelo answered honestly. "And then, I think we know how it would turn out, to be honest."

Although the new NBA player answered honestly, he didn't turn Fredo and take sides against the family. He told the reporters that he's a team player, but he also loves his father. As a result, he's straddling the fence on this subject.

"I mean it is my pops and my boss ... so I’m on both sides now," LaMelo said per TMZ.

The Hornets made the best decision for their team when they took LaMelo with the third pick in the 2020 NBA draft. They're also looking to make some noise in the Eastern Conference by pairing 'Melo with former-Celtic Gordon Hayward, who just signed a four-year $120 million deal with the team. While the Hornets may think this was a great move, many people are convinced MJ overpaid for the aging, injury-prone forward.