The limited fans in attendance threw caution to the wind once the game clock hit zero in South Bend, Indiana and their team completed an incredible feat.

Notre Dame pulled off a major upset when it knocked off the No. 1 team in the country, the Clemson Tigers. Keeping with customs, fans stormed the field to celebrate this once-in-a-lifetime moment. Normally, this would be just college kids carrying on a sports tradition. However, America is in the middle of a deadly pandemic and that moment was everything but social distancing.

The NCAA has undergone a series of changes in hopes to have teams participate in the football season. This has resulted in limited out of conference play and schools refusing to allow their student-athletes to take the field.

Adding to the irony of this situation is the fact Clemson's star quarterback, Trevor Lawrence was sidelined after being diagnosed with COVID-19 on Oct. 29. He was allowed to travel with the team to Notre Dame and was roaming the sidelines during the game, sparking more concern about the NCAA's coronavirus regulations.