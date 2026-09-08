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Brian Mazique

Joined July 2014 | 15 posts
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Latest Stories

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The Super Friends: LeBron James & Co. Dominate Lionel Messi, Barcelona

With the Miami Heat's season finally over, we take a look at the possibility of LeBron James joining the leagues of international club soccer.

Brian Mazique4474 days ago
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The Best of the Best: The "NBA 2K14" All-Time Virtual Playoffs

With the 2014 NBA Finals now upon us, we used NBA 2K14 to match up past champions in a virtual winner-take-all.

Brian Mazique4487 days ago
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Watch Solange Finish What She Started With Jay Z in "WWE 2K14"

Solange and Jay Z finish the fists in WWE 2K14.

Brian Mazique4510 days ago
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Virtually First Round: NFL Draft Day Predictions Thanks to "NCAA Football 14"

The NFL Draft is upon us and we're using NCAA Football 14 for the predictions.

Brian Mazique4515 days ago
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Game of Clones: Nick Young and J.R. Smith in an "NBA 2K14" Swaggerless GIF Playoff

The NBA playoffs are happening, but Nick Young and J.R. Smith won't be attending.

Brian Mazique4526 days ago
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Don't Call it a Comeback: Four Sports Genres Due for a Video Game Renaissance

MLB 14 The Show on PlayStation 4, EA Sports UFC, Madden, NBA 2K are all great, but we want a new NCAA title.

Brian Mazique4532 days ago
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WWE WrestleMania 30 Card Matches That Should Actually Happen: a "WWE 2K14" GIF Experiment

WWE Wrestlemania 30 and the WWE 2K14 matches that should actually happen.

Brian Mazique4547 days ago
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"MLB: The Show 14" and the Most Improbable World Series Matchup Ever Concieved

The Miami Marlins and the Houston Astros for the Series?

Brian Mazique4552 days ago

"NBA 2K14" March Madness Retro Tournament: Round 2

Round 2 gets heated.

Brian Mazique4563 days ago
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"NBA 2K14" March Madness Throwback Tournament Edition

We recreate March Madness inside NBA 2K14.

Brian Mazique4564 days ago
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Gods Will Perish: The Marvel vs DC Debate Ends Once and For All - a "WWE 2K14" GIF Beatdown

Marvel or DC Comics, WWE 2K14 settles the debate once and for all.

Brian Mazique4575 days ago
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We Cloned Jeremy Lin: An "NBA 2K14" All Star Weekend Experiment

A whole season with the Lin Dynasty.

Brian Mazique4596 days ago

"NBA 2K14" Explores Duck Lips, Tattoos, and Jheri Curls for the Cleveland Cavaliers (Video)

It's still not as drastic as the sleeves on the shirt uniform redesign.

Brian Mazique4602 days ago
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What if LeBron James Quit the NBA for the NFL: A "Madden 25" Experiment

Could King James take the Cowboys to the Super Bowl?

Brian Mazique4637 days ago
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