Arziona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins jumped on Twitter this Thanksgiving to troll his former team, who traded him away for a 2nd round pick.

The Houston Texans traded Hopkins and a fourth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft to the Cardinals in exchange for David Johnson, a 2020 second-round pick, and a 2021 fourth-round pick. Shortly after the trade took place, many were highly critical of the Texans for the move, especially since Hopkins is regarded as one of the best wide receivers in the NFL.

In a tweet on Thursday, Hopkins once again reiterated how much happier he is at his new home, and added a knowing wink at the lopsidedness of the deal. "I'm thankful for the @AZCardinals believing in me enough to trade me for a 2nd rounder," he wrote in a since-deleted tweet alongside two prayer hands emojis. His comment was up for just under two hours before he deleted it for unknown reasons.

Hopkins made it no secret he was happy about leaving the Texans behind when the trade took place, later explaining he had next to no relationship with head coach Bill O'Brien. The trade has yielded some fantastic results for the Cardinals, as earlier this month Hopkins caught a 43-yard Hail Mary touchdown in what some have called one of the most exciting NFL plays in recent memory.

Hopkins' shade at his former team spawned a lot of reactions online. Check them out below.