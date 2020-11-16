On Sunday, the Arizona Cardinals beat the Buffalo Bills thanks to a wild 43-yard Hail Mary touchdown pass from Kyler Murray to DeAndre Hopkins with two seconds left in the game. Admittedly, that might be a pretty spiritless description of what was the most exciting ending to an NFL game this season (oh, and also it put Arizona in a three-way tie for first in the NFC West). But, whatever, with stuff like this it's better to just watch anyway:

After an extra point kneel-down that probably pissed some gamblers off, the final score was 32-30. And since about 9 out of the top 12 trending topics at any given time on a Sunday in November are NFL-related, this play was remarked upon.

Who've could predicted that?

In addition to...however many tweets above, the two players most heavily involved in said play for the winning team (sorry offensive linemen...but you know how it is) also took to social media shortly afterward for a quick take on that (your pick) amazing finish/gut punch: