The Seattle Seahawks are interested in acquiring the services of Antonio Brown, Adam Schefter reports. The wide receiver is currently serving an eight-game suspension.

According to Schefter, the Seahawks and Brown haven’t begun official contract talks. Other teams are also interested in signing Brown once he’s able to start playing again.

It's worth noting that both of Seattle’s quarterbacks, Russell Wilson and Geno Smith are friends with Brown and worked out with him during the off-season. They've also reportedly discussed him joining the Seahawks, while the organization is said to be interested in Brown playing with an MVP candidate like Wilson.

It was announced in late July that Brown was going to be suspended for eight games when the NFL season starts due to “multiple violations of the NFL's Personal Conduct Policy.”

“Antonio Brown was notified today by NFL Special Counsel for Conduct Todd Jones that he has been suspended without pay for the first eight regular-season games of the 2020 season for multiple violations of the NFL's Personal Conduct Policy,” league officials said at the time. Brown didn't appeal the suspension.