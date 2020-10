On this week's podcast, Chopz, Adam, and Zion talk some NFL action and Chopz has a meltdown over the Browns before ESPN's Cassidy Hubbarth joins the guys to talk about the bubble, NBA Finals, next season, and more. To wrap the episode, NBA champion Iman Shumpert joins the crew to talk about his new music, getting back into the NBA, playing with Kyrie and LeBron, comparing his championship team to this year's Lakers, and much, much more.