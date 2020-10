On this week's Thursday episode, Chopz, Adam, and Zion talk about the ongoing NBA Finals, their thoughts on Finals MVP, and the recent Covid-19 outbreak in Tennessee before picking every NFL game for Week 5. The guys wrap the show taking fan calls on the Jets, LeBron's GOAT debate, and more. Leave us a voicemail with your questions, predictions, and takes, on the Complex Sports hotline at 212-906-4495.