On this week's 'Load Management' podcast, Chopz, Adam, and Zion are joined by Joy Taylor to talk about the ongoing NBA Finals, where Jimmy Butler ranks in the NBA, Kevin Durant, and much more. Joy and the crew also talked about the Browns win over the Cowboys, when the Dolphins will start Tua Tagovailoa, if the Giants should draft Trevor Lawrence, and more. To wrap the episode, Nick "Swaggy P" Young joins the guys to talk about his thoughts on the NBA bubble, his future plans, playing with Kobe Bryant, his thoughts on Kyrie Irving and LeBron James, and much more.