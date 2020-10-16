A man in Los Angeles reportedly made the very bad decision of disrespecting Kobe Bryant as the city was celebrating the Lakers winning another title. 

A video posted to social media shows a man getting pummeled by a group of Lakers fans after he allegedly yelled "Fuck Kobe." 

The beat down happened after the Lakers defeated the Miami Heat in Game 6 to win the franchise's 17th championship, tying the organization with the Boston Celtics for the most championship titles in NBA history.. The last time the Lakers won a title was with Kobe back in 2010.

Kobe, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others died in a helicopter crash that occurred in Calabasas, California on January 26, 2020.

