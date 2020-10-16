A man in Los Angeles reportedly made the very bad decision of disrespecting Kobe Bryant as the city was celebrating the Lakers winning another title.

A video posted to social media shows a man getting pummeled by a group of Lakers fans after he allegedly yelled "Fuck Kobe."

Dude said “Fuck Kobe” during a Lakers celebration... Never disrespect the GOAT in LA unless you want to get ya ass beat pic.twitter.com/LyB08qCp5P — Lakeshow (@CountOn24) October 13, 2020

The beat down happened after the Lakers defeated the Miami Heat in Game 6 to win the franchise's 17th championship, tying the organization with the Boston Celtics for the most championship titles in NBA history.. The last time the Lakers won a title was with Kobe back in 2010.

JOB'S FINISHED: YOUR LOS ANGELES LAKERS ARE NBA CHAMPIONS pic.twitter.com/Dnxtgt9i1d — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 12, 2020

Kobe, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others died in a helicopter crash that occurred in Calabasas, California on January 26, 2020.