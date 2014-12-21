Fans aren’t feeling Kyle Kuzma this year, with some even creating a Change.org petition that says he shouldn’t get a ring if the Lakers clinch the NBA Finals.

It’s clear that some fans feel like Kuzma has failed to live up to expectations that Los Angeles had for him, and that he’s a liability to the team. “Kyle Kuzma is a f*ckboi and he shouldn't get a ring if the LA Lakers win the 2020 NBA Finals,” the petition reads. As of writing, the petition has collected over 4,000 signatures, with it seeking a max of 5,000.

However, his performance doesn’t seem to really be affecting the Lakers. The LA team has pushed through the playoffs with a 14-3 overall record and a 2-0 lead in the Finals. For his part, Kuzma scored three and 11 points, respectively, in the first two games of the series.

Kuzma joined the Laker in 2017 and was advertised as the team’s third star after LeBron James and Anthony Davis. During his second year on the team, Kuzma averaged 19 points per game, but then lacked consistency, averaging 12.8 points during the 2019-2020 season.

While some thought the petition was apt, others felt the opposite.