Skip Bayless has been taking a lot of heat on social media after saying that he has no sympathy for Dak Prescott's struggles with mental health.

During Thursday's episode of Undisputed, Bayless was sharply critical of Prescott's recent revelation.

"I don't have sympathy for him going public with, 'I got depressed,' Skip said.

"Look, he's the quarterback of America's team," he continued. "And you know, and I know this sport that you play is dog-eat-dog. It is no compassion, no quarter given on the football field. If you reveal publicaly any little weakness, it will affect your team's ability to believe in you in the toughest spot..."

On Wednesday, Prescott admitted that his brother's apparent suicide coupled with the pandemic led to his depression. “All throughout this quarantine and this offseason, I started experiencing emotions I’ve never felt before,” Prescott told Graham Besinger. “Anxiety for the main one. And then, honestly, a couple of days before my brother passed, I would say I started experiencing depression. And to the point of, I didn’t want to work out anymore. I didn’t know necessarily what I was going through, to say the least, and hadn’t been sleeping at all.”

Fans and sports pundits alike were quick to criticize Skip for his insensitive comments. Read what people had to say about Skip's comments below.