On this week's podcast, Adam, Chopz, and Zion are joined by JJ Redick to talk about his new podcast, "The Old Man and the Three," what it was like in the NBA bubble, the next coach of the Pelicans, what the next NBA season will look like, and much more. Redick also talked about how the NBA is covered by the media, his favorite thing about living in Brooklyn, and much more. Be part of the show by calling 212-906-4495.