On this week's Load Management podcast episode, Chopz, Adam, and Zion are joined by WNBA star A'ja Wilson to talk about life in the WNBA bubble, the Las Vegas Aces, being a podcaster, and much more. Later, Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler joins the guys from training camp to talk about the upcoming NFL season, the Chargers chances, being on Hard Knocks, and why you should draft him No. 1 in Fantasy Football this year.