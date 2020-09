On our second pod of the week, Chopz, Adam, and Zion open up talking about if the Lakers are in trouble going forward and react to the response to the Kevin Garnett interview. Later, the group runs through all the Week 3 NFL games and give their picks for each, as well as best bets from Chopz and Adam. The guys then take a couple of fan calls to end the show. Be part of the show by calling 212-906-4495.