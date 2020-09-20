After adding to his win column during Saturday's UFC Fight Night, Colby Covington received a call from the current leader of the free world.

"I'm proud of you, man. I'm a big fan, and I'm proud of you," President Donald Trump said to Covington. "You're tough, you have the right spirits. So now go win the next one, and keep it for a long time. Just keep that championship for a long time. You are something. Say hello to all the guys. I appreciated the shout-out tonight too. I'm your fan, you're my fan. Two of a kind, two of a kind."

Covington has made it clear over recent years where his allegiances lie. The MMA fighter trots through the UFC wearing a suit and either a "Make America Great Again" hat or a "Keep America Great" cap. Like the president, Covington often uses his political beliefs to irritate fighters and fans in ways that are seemingly racist. This was on display during his heated post-fight exchange with Kamaru Usman.

Usman decided to remind Covington that he's still the champion and no televised phone call can change that fact, which moved Covington to make derogatory remarks about the Nigerian-born fighter.

"Who did you get a call from?" Covington asked. "Did you get a call from freaking your little tribe? Did they give you some smoke signals for you? [laughs] You're a joke, Marty Fake Newsman!"