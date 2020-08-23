After postponing their game against the Yankees on Friday because of health and safety concerns, the New York Mets team and staff have just tested negative for COVID-19 after getting their test results back from last week following their trip from Miami.

"The New York Mets today announced that COVID-19 tests taken on Thursday night and again on Friday morning by the entire traveling party that returned to New York from Miami late Thursday night are all negative," the team wrote in a statement released on Saturday night. "Test results of close contacts for those that remained in Miami also came back negative. The entire Mets traveling party will continue to be tested daily and remain in self-isolation."

According to Newsday, the Mets were forced to cancel their game against the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night because both a player and member of their staff had tested positive for the virus just as the game began. There has yet to be an announcement by the Major League about when the three-game weekend series between them and the Yankees will be scheduled.

These results come in as the MLB makes a concerted effort to fend off COVID-19 by having increased health and safety policies and limiting player's contact as much as they can.