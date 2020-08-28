The NBA bubble has gone through a tumultuous week with players boycotting games in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin. On Wednesday, frustrations and tension continued to mount when a meeting with NBA executive director Michele A. Roberts broke down the financial impact of ending the season early. Patrick Beverley of the Los Angeles Clippers, who reportedly voted to end the season early, as did the Lakers, continually interrupted Roberts during the meeting.

Yahoo! Sports reports that Roberts was going through the numbers, when Beverley interrupted her to say he "disagreed with her logic." Sources close to the situation, which saw both the Clippers and Lakers abruptly walk out of the meeting, say that Roberts said these are financial issues that will directly impact players. Despite this, he interrupted her once again, to which she asked if she could finish her point. He simply replied, "No, I pay your salary."

Oklahoma City Thunder's Chris Paul and Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem were allegedly among those to tell Beverley he was being disrespectful. The meeting lasted for a total of around three hours, and eventually those present agreed to come to a final decision regarding the fate of the season the next day.

Beverley later addressed the conversation while talking to reporters, saying, "We made things better yesterday... and that's the most important thing."

Pat Bev discusses his communication with Michele Roberts pic.twitter.com/tYrdSMNwtI — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) August 28, 2020

Spoke to some players who say that Pat Bev and Michele Roberts did have a ‘moment’ - but they spoke to each other yesterday morning and it has been completely resolved. — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) August 28, 2020

