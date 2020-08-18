On this week's Load Management podcast, Adam, Chopz, and Zion welcome Kansas City Chiefs superstar tight end Travis Kelce to the show to talk about what it's like to win a Super Bowl, who the best Madden player on the team is, the 2020 season, and much more. Before talking to Kelce, the crew breaks down the NBA Playoffs, debates if they could score in an NBA or NFL game, and talk the best point guards in the NBA. To wrap the show, the guys answer the voicemail line, which you can call in at 212-906-4495 to leave your hottest takes, bold predictions, gambling tips, and more.