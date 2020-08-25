ESPN reports that Lionel Messi has informed Barcelona that he wants to leave on a free transfer.

Messi has reportedly become disappointed with the way things are being handled by the club in recent months. This includes the embarrassing 8-2 Champions League loss to eventual winners Bayern Munich which served as the straw that broke the camel's back. Now, he has informed the team that he's looking to "embark on a new challenge" after putting together his first season without a trophy since 2007-08.

Coach Quique Setien was fired by Barcelona following the Champions League loss. Messi then met with his replacement, Ronald Koeman, last week, informing Koeman that he's uncertain about his future with the club. Barcelona made it clear that they want to continue building with Messi assisting Koeman as the team's leader. But after sitting with the situation, Messi has decided to part ways with Barcelona.

The six-time World Player of the Year has spent more than 20 years with Barcelona. He has considered departing from the club in the past but has never formally requested to leave. Messi has a year left on his contract and he's reportedly pushing the team to sell him so that he doesn't have to pay a €700 million release clause.

It's likely that several teams will try to strike a deal to acquire Messi. But early indicators predict that Manchester City, Inter Milan, or Juventus have the best odds of landing Messi.