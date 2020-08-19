LeBron James continues to demand justice for Breonna Taylor.

Ahead of the Lakers' playoff opener against the Trail Blazers, James was seen wearing a reworked version of Donald Trump's infamous campaign slogan hat. The design read: "Make America Great Again Arrest The Cops Who Killed Breonna Taylor."

The NBA star paired the hat with a shirt that featured the popular protest refrain, "By Any Means Necessary."

James' teammates were also spotted wearing the hat prior to Tuesday night's game. Anthony Davis, Dwight Howard, Jared Dudley, Quinn Cook, Rajon Rondo, Danny Green, and JR Smith were among the other Lakers athletes who donned the protest piece.

Some NBA fans took to Twitter to show support for the Lakers wearing the hat while others, despite being in support of the message, weren't feeling the idea of a reworked MAGA hat.

🥴 I get it, I just don’t like it. https://t.co/116AtH6pmW — g.aetane michelle (@GEEdotMichelle) August 19, 2020

Love the hats the whole team is wearing! MAKE AMERICA ARREST THE COPS WHO KILLED BREONNA TAYLOR! RT @Lakers: Justice for Breonna Taylor pic.twitter.com/ItlL5fQc8P — BIG MIKE DIE$EL (@BDiesel37) August 19, 2020

I want the Lakers to be better than repurposing those damn MAGA hats in regards to Breonna Taylor being killed by the cops — Brandon Blake (@BrandonGBlake) August 19, 2020

y'all really still rocking with these "maga haha nah" caps smh https://t.co/lXd9mYkGxU — Desus Nice (@desusnice) August 18, 2020

Taylor was a 26-year-old Black woman who was shot and killed by Louisville police officers back in March. The officers entered the woman's home while executing a no-knock warrant as part of a drug investigation. Taylor was asleep at the time officers barged into her apartment, leading her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, to believe they were intruders. Walker, a licensed gun carrier, fired at the officers who failed to identify themselves. A shootout ensued, and Taylor was shot eight times. No drugs were found in the apartment.

In the months since the tragedy, James and his fellow Lakers have used their platform to demand justice for Taylor.

"We want the cops arrested who committed that crime," James said during press conference last month. "… As one of the leaders of this league, I want [Taylor’s] family to know and the state of Kentucky to know … we want justice. And that’s what it’s all about. What’s right is right and what’s wrong is wrong. And this is a wrong situation that’s going on.