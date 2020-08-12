Milwaukee Bucks' Zinedine Zidane Giannis Antetokounmpo was ejected for headbutting Moritz Wagner of the Washington Wizards.

It went down in the bubble on Tuesday night during the second quarter. Giannis' head-butt came after he and Wagner had been having a contentious and physical game.

You can watch footage of the head-butt, for which he received a flagrant 2 foul, below.

Giannis headbutt Mo Wagner 😳 pic.twitter.com/KbUQ2nzBKS — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 12, 2020

It is his 3rd career ejection in the regular season & 4th overall including playoffs (1st since April 1, 2018 at Nuggets). pic.twitter.com/R97BY0poql — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 12, 2020

Bradley Beal took to Twitter to respond to it all and call out Antetokounmpo for the head-butt.

We head butting? FOH — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) August 12, 2020

The 2019 NBA MVP finished out the game playing for 10 minutes and getting 12 points and nine rebounds. The Bucks are No. 1 in the Eastern Conference.

This post will be updated.