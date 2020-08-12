Milwaukee BucksZinedine Zidane Giannis Antetokounmpo was ejected for headbutting Moritz Wagner of the Washington Wizards.

It went down in the bubble on Tuesday night during the second quarter. Giannis' head-butt came after he and Wagner had been having a contentious and physical game.

You can watch footage of the head-butt, for which he received a flagrant 2 foul, below.

Bradley Beal took to Twitter to respond to it all and call out Antetokounmpo for the head-butt.

The 2019 NBA MVP finished out the game playing for 10 minutes and getting 12 points and nine rebounds. The Bucks are No. 1 in the Eastern Conference.

This post will be updated.

