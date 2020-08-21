Mark Jackson and George Karl got into a back and fourth after the former shared his thoughts on Carmelo Anthony's defense during Thursday's Lakers-Blazers playoff game.

Jackson, who's an ESPN NBA color commentator, said that "there should be a shared responsibility for whoever allowed that defense to be played" when talking about Carmelo's defense in the past. He made the comment after praising Carmelo's defensive performance in Game 2 against the Lakers, NBC Sports reported. Of course, Karl coached the Denver Nuggets, the same team Carmelo used to be on, for multiple seasons.

Karl caught wind of Jackson's comment and blasted him on Twitter. "I heard @MarkJackson13 is taking shots at my defensive coaching during tonight’s broadcast," Karl wrote. "Remind me, how many all-star teams did you coach, Mark? How many DPOYs? How many Finals appearances? How many of my teams became dynasties right after I left?"

Yikes.

Remind me, how many all-star teams did you coach, Mark? How many DPOYs? How many Finals appearances? How many of my teams became dynasties right after I left? — George Karl (@CoachKarl22) August 21, 2020

Jackson then responded, saying that he "wasn't even thinking of" Karl when he made the comments.

Btw I never lost to u in the playoffs as a Player or as a Coach! God Bless u and urs! https://t.co/MdIPN7Z26H — Mark Jackson (@MarkJackson13) August 21, 2020

Baron Davis chimed in after the back and forth went down, writing, "How are you considered a HOF coach when you ruin more careers than you help... wins can be deceiving."