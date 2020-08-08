Washington's NFL team has released Derrius Guice in wake of his arrest on domestic violence charges.

The franchise confirmed the news to CBS Sports on Friday night, just two hours after the third-year running back was taken into custody.

"On Thursday we learned of a potential domestic violence-related incident involving Derrius Guice," the team said in a statement. "We immediately alerted the National Football League and have continued to work with them during this process. We then met with Derrius to inform him that he was excused from all team activity pending a review of this matter ... Upon review of the nature of these charges and following internal discussions, we have decided to release Derrius immediately."

Guice's domestic violence charges include one felony count of strangulation, three counts of assault and battery, as well as one count of destruction of property. He reportedly turned himself in to Loudoun's Adult Detention Center in Virginia at around 5 p.m. local time. According to the Washington Post, the 23-year-old is said to have hired attorney Peter D. Greenspun, who has represented everyone from sportscaster Marv Albert. to the D.C. sniper John Allen Muhammad. He has reportedly been released on bond.

Washington selected the former LSU running back in the second round of the 2018 NFL draft. However, Guice has only played in a total of five NFL games due to multiple injuries throughout his short career. It was just a week ago when the athlete took to Twitter to announce he had been cleared for the 2020 season: "Let's get it" he wrote.