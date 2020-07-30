NFL Networks released their NFL 100 list of the best players in the league for the year 2020 and people are not happy with it.

Lamar Jackson is at the top of the list, Russell Wilson is at No. 2, and Aaron Donald is at No. 3. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes got placed at No. 4, causing Chiefs fans (and NFL fans in general) to slam the list. 

Mahomes himself seemingly responded to it all on Twitter with an emoji. It's the second year in a row that Mahomes was placed at No. 4 on the list, which is voted on by players in the NFL.

The Chiefs pointed out on Twitter that the last time Mahomes was voted No. 4 he won a Super Bowl.

This post will be updated.

