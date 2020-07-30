NFL Networks released their NFL 100 list of the best players in the league for the year 2020 and people are not happy with it.

Here is the Top 10 of @nflnetwork's 'The Top 100 Players of 2020' pic.twitter.com/GceK393geB — NFL Media (@NFLMedia) July 30, 2020

Lamar Jackson is at the top of the list, Russell Wilson is at No. 2, and Aaron Donald is at No. 3. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes got placed at No. 4, causing Chiefs fans (and NFL fans in general) to slam the list.

Patrick Mahomes is the youngest player to win both NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP in NFL history, the fastest player to 9,000+ yards and 75+ TDs in league history and the only QB to lead 3+ double-digit comebacks in the same postseason in NFL history.



No. 4, eh? 🤔 https://t.co/AzWBdPLSP3 — Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) July 30, 2020

Mahomes is 4? 😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) July 30, 2020

Mahomes at the next NFLPA meeting pic.twitter.com/NUV1RfdaBj — CHIEFS HIGHLIGHTS (@ChiefsHighlight) July 30, 2020

Lamar Jackson #1 ranked player in the NFL???? Mahomes #4???? #NFLTop100 pic.twitter.com/oUWc1KIfPh — Stephen A. Smith Burner (@SASBurnerAcct) July 30, 2020

I am shocked players didn’t vote Mahomes No.1. He’s 4th, behind ADonald, Russell Wilson and MVP Lamar. I agree with that. Mahomes’ 2019 was a little overrated. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) July 30, 2020

Mahomes himself seemingly responded to it all on Twitter with an emoji. It's the second year in a row that Mahomes was placed at No. 4 on the list, which is voted on by players in the NFL.

📝 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) July 30, 2020

The Chiefs pointed out on Twitter that the last time Mahomes was voted No. 4 he won a Super Bowl.

Patrick was #4 last year and ended up with a ring and Super Bowl MVP 🤷‍♂️ #RunItBack pic.twitter.com/1Xh7jrBVit — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) July 30, 2020

This post will be updated.