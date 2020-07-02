Sports leagues are being forced to play without fans due to the coronavirus pandemic. But the NFL is reportedly looking to avoid that fate by asking fans to sign a waiver to attend games.

According to The Athletic, the NFL is currently considering opening up its stadiums to spectators in September. But to do this, the league is thinking about having fans sign a coronavirus liability waiver. Signing this waiver would absolve the NFL of any legal responsibility if a fan was to catch the virus while attending a game and would forfeit fans’ right to sue the NFL if they get infected by COVID-19.

The hypothetical waiver is similar to the waiver President Trump made his supporters sign when attending his June rally in Tulsa. This is one of several changes the NFL is reportedly considering for this upcoming season. Per The Athletic, fans would be required to wear a mask at games, and stadiums would be forced to go cashless. This would be a major change for most teams, as the Falcons are the only organization that runs a cashless operation.

Additionally, social distancing requirements would be put into place. There will also reportedly be a tarp placed over the first eight rows to create a barrier between fans and the players. Also, stadiums, due to the social distancing measures, would be filled to limited capacity. But, each team will be allowed to set its own capacity regulations. This move is in an apparent effort to help the NFL save money. If fans are unable to attend games, the league could lose close to $3 billion in revenue. As a result, the league has drafted a proposal that will be sent out to teams this week.