It appears the Miami Marlins have made MLB insiders "very unhappy."

Earlier this week, it was reported that the team had at least 14 confirmed coronavirus cases among its players and coaching staff; This alarmingly high number had jumped to 21 by Friday morning. Though none of the players who tested positive have exhibited serious symptoms, the MLB has postponed all Marlins' games through Sunday as they conduct an investigation into the outbreak.

According to Bleacher Report's Scott Miller, the high number of infections likely stems from careless behavior among Marlins athletes. Investigators reportedly determined that the players failed to comply with isolation protocols during their trip to Atlanta last weekend.

"#MLB internal investigation found the #Marlins were very lapse in following protocols during Atlanta trip," Miller tweeted Friday, "... players going out, players in hotel bar, etc. Lots of MLB people very unhappy with Miami."

ESPN's Marly Rivera shared a similar report.

But Miami isn't the only franchise that's dealing with COVID-19 infections. The Phillies suspended all team activities this week after a coach and clubhouse attendant contracted the disease. The St. Louis Cardinals also postponed their Friday game against the Milwaukee Brewers after to two of its players had tested positive for coronavirus.

Sources told ESPN that MLB commissioner Rob Manfred has warned that recent outbreak has put the entire season at risk. According to the report, Manfred issued the warning during a Friday conversation with MLB Players Association executive director Tony Clark.

Per ESPN:

Should another outbreak materialize, Manfred, who has the power to shut down the season, could move in that direction. Multiple players briefed on the call fear the season could be shut down as soon as Monday if positive tests jump or if players continue not to strictly abide by the league's protocols.

The MLB has also reportedly issued stricter safety protocols in an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. According to Miller, each team must now designate a "compliance officer" who will ensure all athletes and staff follow the league's safety and health guidelines.