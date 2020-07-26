After it was reported on Saturday afternoon that former-New York Jet Jamal Adams would be traded to the Seattle Seahawks, Le'Veon Bell took to Twitter to seemingly voice the criticisms he had towards that move.

"ppl do all the hootin & hollerin to get you brought in, just to leave...lol like people weird yooo, the internet got these dudes doin whatever for attention, even when they tell you sh*t they don’t believe themselves," Bell tweeted on Saturday.

Bell would go on to clarify for a fan that his reaction to the trade doesn't mean that he's mad, rather he's even more motivated for the upcoming season.

According to ESPN, it looks as though Jamal Adams will be traded the Seattle Seahawks for Bradley McDougald, a 1st-round pick in 2021, a 3rd-round pick in 2021, and 1st-round pick in 2022.

This news comes after Adams had reportedly asked for a trade back last month following frustrations he had about the negotiations surrounding a possible contract extension with the New York Jets.

Shortly after Bell's tweets, Adams responded to him Twitter.