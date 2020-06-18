UPDATED 6/18, 5:00 p.m. ET: Jamal Adams has reportedly asked for a trade, ESPN's Rich Cimini reports.

According to Adam Schefter, Adams has seven teams in mind for a potential trade, including the Baltimore Ravens, Dallas Cowboys, and Seattle Seahawks.

See original story below.

Following rumors about whether or not New York Jets safety Jamal Adams would be receiving a contract extension, Adams spoke on his feelings towards his contract negotiations on Instagram.

Adams responded to comment on Thursday, in regards to whether or not he would be receiving a contract extension, clearly frustrated at his current situation.

"Do y'all just speak without understanding what y'all are typing? Or nah?" Adams wrote in his response to the comment. "Ohhh I see what this is. I deserve to be paid but when I ask to be taking care of I'm 'Being that guy' huh? What does Pat have to do with me? Pat is about to get 40 to 60 M's a year. Well deserved. That's my guy. But don't compare me to QB's if you aren't paying me QB money."

Adams closed by saying that he plans to protect himself "just like an organization will look out for themselves at the end of the day. & if you guys don’t respect that, cool. It’s all luv. Maybe it’s time to move on!”

The comment that Adams was responding to was in regards to his contract and how the commenter believed he shouldn't complain about his current situation.

This is not the first time that Adams has been vocal about the situation regarding his contract with the Jets. In October, denied ever asking for a trade, reaffirming that he wanted to remain a Jet.

"Any reports of me asking to be traded from the New York Jets are completely false," he tweeted."At the end of the week last week, I sat down with the GM and Coach Gase and told them I want to be here in New York. I was told yesterday by my agent that the GM then went behind my back and shopped me around to teams, even after I asked him to keep me here! Crazy business."

At this point, Adams could end up on several different teams if he doesn't land an extension with the New York Jets. They include the Dallas Cowboys, Las Vegas Raiders, and Cleveland Browns.