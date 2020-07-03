Khabib Nurmagomedov's father has died at age 57 following complications from the coronavirus.

TMZ reports that the MMA fighter's dad, Abdulmanap, was diagnosed with the virus back in May. Abdulmanap worked as his son's coach for years, and has appeared alongside him at countless UFC events. Family friend and Head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov confirmed the death of Khabib's father via his Telegram channel, as MMA Junkie pointed out. "Sad news reached me, friends, that Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov left this world," Kadyrov wrote.

Khabib's manager Ali Abdelaziz paid his respects to the fighter's father on Instagram alongside a picture of the two together.

Abdulmanap was admitted to the hospital in April for pneumonia symptoms, and was later transferred to a military hospital as his condition continued to worsen. "He's in the hospital now, he's in very serious condition," Khabib said in a since-deleted video he shared on Instagram in May. He explained that his dad had a heart condition that made him vulnerable to COVID-19.

RIP.