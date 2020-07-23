J.R. Smith may be a great shooter, but his packing skills could use some work. In an interview he did with Spectrum SportsNet on Wednesday, Smith revealed that when packing for the NBA bubble—which he knew he'd be locked in for up to 3 months—he didn't pack enough underwear or socks for his stay.

"Honestly, I packed like seven because I thought I’d be good for once a day,” J.R. revealed. “But I ain’t calculate all the showers in between everything that I be doing, so I’ve been running through in like two, three days. We’ve got a great laundry system, though. We’ve got a great laundry system, so I’m good.”

Luckily for J.R. here's right, the NBA bubble laundry set up looks pretty impressive and thorough. A Twitter account dedicated to showing some of the living arrangements that the NBA players have within the bubble showed off a truly vast laundry room.

Despite having the machinery to maintain what he has, for the time being, Smith should definitely order some more socks and boxers immediately. Social media had some hilarious comments on his poor packing skills as well. Check out some of the best reactions down below.