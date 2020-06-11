Vanessa Bryant got two tattoos honoring her late husband and daughter.

Vanessa posted video of herself getting the tattoos, which were done by Nikko Hurtado and feature words from Kobe and Gianna, to her IG account. "I wanted my boo boo’s @kobebryant sweet message transferred on me," Vanessa wrote in the caption to the second video she posted about the tats. "@nikkohurtado came through for me. Thank you!" In the first video, Vanessa also shouted out Hurtado and said she was getting "Gigi’s sweet message transferred on me." Vanessa got Kobe tattoo on her neck and the Gianna tattoo on her wrist.

Vanessa previously took to IG to post a message on what would have been Gianna's 8th grade graduation day. "Congratulations on your 8th grade graduation Gigi," she wrote. "I love you forever and always. I’m so proud of you. ❤️, Mommy #classof2020."

Kobe and Gianna, as well as seven others, died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on January 26, 2020. Earlier this week, it was reported that Vanessa is seeking hundreds of millions in compensation in a wrongful death lawsuit she filed against Island Express Helicopters.