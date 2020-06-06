Vanessa Bryant just honored her daughter Gianna Bryant on what would have been her 8th-grade graduation. On Friday afternoon, Vanessa shared a picture of Gianna's diploma surrounded by white flowers on Instagram along with a caption expressing her congratulations.

"Congratulations on your 8th grade graduation Gigi," the caption read. "I love you forever and always. I’m so proud of you. ❤️, Mommy #classof2020"

The middle school that Gianna attended, Harbor Day private school, also honored her memory by including her retired basketball jersey in the collage of other graduates.

Back in the middle of April, Gianna Bryant and her other two teammates who tragically died in the helicopter crash earlier this year— Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester—were all made honorary WNBA draft picks. They each had their names read out by WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert in alphabetical order during the virtual show.

"These athletes represented the future of the WNBA," Engelbert said during the ceremony. "Players who were following their passions, acquiring knowledge of the game, exhibiting skills that were way beyond their years and they represented the next generation of stars in our league."