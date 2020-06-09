England and Manchester City forward, Raheem Sterling has faced his fair share of racism in the world of football. After being commended for his response to the abuse he's fell victim to in the past, Sterling has spoken out once more to say that British football needs more black people in management positions.

Commenting on the current state of racism in football to the BBC, the winger said there needs to be more black, Asian and ethnic minority representation among administrators and coaching staff in British football. Sterling also said that better opportunities should be given to black footballers who want to move into management after retirement. In recent seasons, Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard started a huge role at Rangers, while Chelsea's greatest ever goal-scorer, Frank Lampard, has recently took his management role at his former club. While both white managers enjoy their new positions, Sol Campbell and Ashley Cole—who are both black—are still on the lookout for their big break in the management world.

Sol Campbell's two management positions so far in his career have been in the lower leagues, at Macclesfield and Southend, while Ashley Cole began his journey as a coach at Chelsea's Under-15s after ending his playing career in 2019.

Sterling, 25, told the BBC: "The coaching staff that you see around football clubs: there's Steven Gerrard, your Frank Lampards, your Sol Campbells and your Ashley Coles. All had great careers, all played for England. At the same time, they've all respectfully done their coaching badges to coach at the highest level and the two that haven't been given the right opportunities are the two black former players."

Only time will tell if equal opportunities will be given in top-level management in the future, but with the likes of Sterling speaking out on the matter, it's a good start to get the game to where it needs to be.