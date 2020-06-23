Top-ranked tennis star Novak Djokovic tested positive for coronavirus after playing in several exhibition matches that he helped organize.

Djokovic announced on Tuesday that he and his wife have both contracted COVID-19. This follows a series of matches Djokovic put together in his native Serbia and Croatia with no social distancing policies. Not only did Djokovic get the virus, but Grand Slam semifinalist Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric, and Viktor Troicki—who all participated in the matches—also fell ill.

"Unfortunately, this virus is still present, and it is a new reality that we are still learning to cope and live with. I am hoping things will ease with time so we can all resume lives the way they were," Djokovic said in Tuesday's statement. "I am extremely sorry for each individual case of infection. I hope that it will not complicate anyone's health situation and that everyone will be fine."

Djokovic is the No. 1 tennis player in the world. He's also only the third male tennis player to have 17 Grand Slam titles. But instead of using his platform to promote social distancing and public health, Djokovic has been skeptical of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. In April, he made it clear that he would not take a coronavirus vaccine. In May, while staying in Spain, he ignored the country's quarantine rules to practice at a local tennis club.

He's also complained about the US Tennis Association's plans to protect players from the virus at the US Open. The plan includes limiting the number of guests a player can bring with them and other precautionary measures. This prompted Djokovic to go as far as to claim that he might not attend the tournament that is scheduled to begin on Aug. 31.

Additionally, Djokovic threw a massive party to celebrate the tournament where social distancing was the least of the guests' worries.

After Djokovic tested positive for the virus, the exhibition's final match was canceled. Also, next week's stop in Bosnia was scrapped. Djokovic is not showing symptoms, but he will remain in self-isolation for 14 days.