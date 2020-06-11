It looks like JR Smith might be heading to Orlando. At least according to our friend Shams Charania, who just reported that players who signed NBA deals prior to this season can be added to teams when the NBA season restarts next month in Orlando. Yes, that means guys like JR Smith, Jamal Crawford, and Lance Stephenson are eligible to play.

This is great news, especially if team rosters expand to 17 players, which Shams also reported. With the uncertainity of players possibly testing positive for Coronavirus during the tournament, teams will need all the depth they can get.

We decided to pick out five teams that should take a serious look at signing JR Smith when the season starts back up. Smith hasn't played at all this season, but he's a proven vet, and as we know, shooters shoot. He'll always be ready.

Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers actually sniffed around signing Smith earlier in the season, but chose to sign Dion Waiters instead. With rosters expanding, the Lakers should take another look at signing Smith because you can never have too many shooters. JR is also very familiar in playing with LeBron, which would help in shaking off any rust. The Lakers might have to sign someone to add JR if the last two spots on the roster can only be two-way guys, but it's something to consider.

Philadelphia 76ers

Philly has been in need of some offensive firepower all season. Simply put, their offense has looked offensive at times this year. It gets bogged down and there's just not enough spacing on the court. Signing Smith could help free up some space and open up the lanes for Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid to operate.

Houston Rockets

Why not? The Rockets love shooters and hate playing their bigs, so why not add Pipe Gawd to the mix. He could be a good addition off the bench and provide a spark if the Rockets decide to miss 27 straight 3s in a row.

Dallas Mavericks

Like we said, you can never have enough shooting. The Mavericks are a good offensive team, but with the expanded rosters, adding a guy like Smith could add some insurance and firepower to the roster.

Los Angeles Clippers

Another why not type thing. Because honeslty, why not? The Clippers are always in an arms race with the Lakers, so why not try and block JR from going to the Purple and Gold? He could also give the Clippers some nice depth and another shooter from deep, which is never a bad thing.