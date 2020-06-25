LeBron James, joined by his longtime business partner Maverick Carter, had an exclusive interview with Bloomberg Business Week via Zoom on Thursday morning, where he said the NFL still owes Colin Kaepernick an apology.

"As far as the NFL, I'm not in those locker rooms, I'm not with those guys but I do understand that an apology, I have not heard a true, official apology to Colin Kaepernick on what he was going through and what he was trying to tell the NFL and tell the world about why he was kneeling when he was doing that as a San Francisco 49er," James said after clarifying how happy he is that the NBA has a commissioner like Adam Silver.

"I just see that to still be wrong, and now they are listening some but I still think we have not heard that official apology to a man who, basically, sacrificed everything for the better of this world."

James also spoke on how he sees sports as a galvanizing factor in communities that are grieving after all of the Black loss that has been experienced over the last few months.

"I know what I do on the basketball court can bring a lot of happiness to a lot of households, including my own and including my community and my kids. So I'm looking forward to the season getting restarted, getting back in a Laker uniform and continuing to push the envelope not only on the court, but off the court," James said of the NBA season restarting. "I won't stop until I see change."

James and Carter also discussed the formation of their new media company SpringHill Co., which they started before the league shut down in early March. and for which they secured $100 million in investments.

Named after the apartment complex that James and his mother moved to when he was younger, the company aims to be "a maker and distributor of all kinds of content that will give a voice to creators and consumers who’ve been pandered to, ignored, or underserved."