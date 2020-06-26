The manager of a South Carolina Chipotle branch has been suspended after Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard said he was racially profiled at the store. The company has since launched an investigation into the incident, which allegedly saw him kicked out of the restaurant as he had a conversion regarding Black Lives Matter with his family.

In a video he shared on Instagram, Leonard said he was eating with "three other Black guys and a mixed woman." He was seated away from most of the other customers in the restaurant, but a white customer complained to the manager that Leonard and his family had been "talking trash to him."

Leonard clarified that he did nothing of the sort, and added that the manager came to his table with a "terrible attitude" and kicked them out after allegedly threatening to call the police. "That’s what being Black in America is right now," Leonard continued. "Us not even doing anything wrong, going out to eat with your family, just trying to spend a little bit of quality time. Can’t even enjoying eating anymore. ... We're talking about Black Lives Matter, for a guy to look at us and lie and laugh in our faces as we walk out, and the manager... Basically kicked us out of Chipotle.""

In a statement, CEO and Chairman of Chipotle Brian Niccol told the Indy Star that the company has a "zero tolerance policy for discrimination of any kind." Niccol added, "We have suspended our manager while we conduct a thorough investigation. I've personally reached out to Darius and I'm committed to ensuring the appropriate action is taken once the investigation concludes."

In his Instagram video, Leonard said that the racist experience is just one of many he's been subjected to throughout his life. "We are tired of this," he said. "Y'all see the police killing us. Ya'll seeing all the injustices that we go through. I live it. Day in and day out, and I'm fucking tired of it. Yes, I'm upset. I'm tired of it."

Watch what Leonard had to say on Instagram above.