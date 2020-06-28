Arizona Cardinals wide receiver and Youngstown State standout, Jermiah Braswell, was arrested on Saturday evening after he drove his car into Lake Erie, Put-in-Bay, Ohio Police report.

Put-in-Bay police received a call at around 6:30 p.m. regarding the incident. Witnesses tell police that Braswell drove his orange Camaro off an embankment and landed in the lake. He was reportedly traveling at "a very high rate of speed" when he left the road and traveled through a grassy area before going over the embankment.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Braswell in the driver's seat, still trying to drive the car forward. He told the responding officers that he was stuck and didn't know how the crash took place. Police could tell from his impaired speech and inability to explain how he ended up in the water that he might be under the influence, giving them probable cause to conduct a field sobriety test.

After the standard sobriety test, Braswell was arrested for driving under the influence. His breathalyzer test reportedly exceeded the legal limit, and he refused to submit to a chemical test that would correctly determine his blood alcohol content. There were no passengers in his car and no one was injured.

Following his impressive career at Youngstown State, Braswell signed a contract with the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted rookie in 2020. Neither the Cardinals nor Braswell have issued a statement regarding the incident.