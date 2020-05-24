Two of the biggest rivalries in sports came together Sunday, as Peyton Manning and Tom Brady, as well as Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson joined forces for a friendly golf match to benefit the coronavirus relief effort.

Tiger, Mickelson, Brady, and Manning weathered the rain to hit the course at the Medalist Golf Club, for what was dubbed The Match: Champions for Charity. The competition saw Woods and Manning team against Mickelson and Brady.

The match was put together by Capital One and its goal was to raise more than $10 million for various charities that are working to combat COVID-19. According to ESPN, the event raised $20 million, which consisted of $10 million from today's four competitors and WarnerMedia, while the rest came from online and text donations, and other pledges.

The stars traveled through the course in custom golf carts and played without caddies in an attempt to adhere to social distancing.

Although it was all in good fun, the ultra-competitive icons didn't miss the opportunity to throw some playful jabs at one another. The most notable instance came when Manning said he should've brought Nick Foles or Eli Manning to caddie against Brady, which Brady jokingly called a "cheap shot." Foles and Eli are of course, the only two QBs to ever beat Brady in a Super Bowl.

As you might expect, people were delighted to see these titans go at each other.

Oh, and Tiger and Phil got into it, too.

In the end, Woods and Manning came away victorious, finishing 1-up over Mickelson and Brady. "I was not comfortable the whole time but raising $20 million as people are going through such tough times, it's something I'll always remember and cherish," Manning said.