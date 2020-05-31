The NFL released a statement on Saturday afternoon in regards to the recent protests following the murder of George Floyd on Memorial Day.

"The NFL family is greatly saddened by the tragic events across our country," it opens. "The protesters' reactions to these incidents reflect the pain, anger and frustration that so many of us feel."

The statement continued: "Our deepest condolences go out to the family of Mr. George Floyd and to those who have lost loved ones, including the families of Ms. Breonna Taylor in Louisville, and Mr. Ahmaud Arbery, the cousin of Tracy Walker of the Detroit Lions.

The NFL's statement would go on to say that there is an urgent need for action to combat the "systematic issues" that are present in the fabric of America. The statement did not sit well with many, and one of the reasons is because they never actually addressed that black and brown people were the mains ones facing this oppression, or that it is the police who are doing the killing.

The slightly tone-deaf statement triggered a lot of criticism on social media as well, many saying how it's hypocritical for an organization that once blackballed players like Colin Kaepernick to now try and to stand by protesters.