On this week's 'Load Management' podcast episode, Jalen Rose and Danny Green join Chopz, Adam, and Zion to talk about their deals with Puma, giving back to the community, their thoughts on The Last Dance documentary, the MJ/LeBron debate, and much more. The guys also played a game of "One Gotta Go" with Rose and Green and also fired off some rapid questions around the NBA, hip-hop, and Marvel movies.