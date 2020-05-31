On Sunday, video emerged of J.R. Smith beating up a man who allegedly smashed his car windows during the L.A. protests.

Earlier in the day, Smith hopped on his Instagram Stories to get ahead of a video that was bound to surface. "I just want y'all to know right now before you all see this shit somewhere else," Smith explained. "One of these little motherf*cking white boys didn't know where he was going and broke my f*cking window in my truck."

"I chased him down and whooped his ass," Smith continued. "So, if the footage come out and y'all see it, I chased him down and whooped his ass. He broke my window. This ain't no hate crime. He didn't know whose window he broke, and he got his ass whooped."

TMZ Sports eventually obtained the footage, which shows Smith beating up someone before his friends step in to break it up. Check it out, up top.

According to TMZ Sports, Smith's truck was parked in a residential area, located near the Flight Club on Fairfax Ave., which was among the stores looted this weekend.