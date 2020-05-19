In an interview with Kap and Co. on ESPN 1000 in Chicago that aired on Tuesday, Horace Grant called out his former Chicago Bulls teammate Michael Jordan for accusing him of leaking information to author Sam Smith for his book, Jordan Rules. Grant said the allegations from MJ in the documentary The Last Dance are "a downright, outright, completely lie."

"Lie, lie, lie. ... If MJ had a grudge with me, let's settle this like men," Grant said. "Let's talk about it. Or we can settle it another way. But yet and still, he goes out and puts this lie out that I was the source behind [the book]. Sam and I have always been great friends. We're still great friends. But the sanctity of that locker room, I would never put anything personal out there. The mere fact that Sam Smith was an investigative reporter. That he had to have two sources, two, to write a book, I guess. Why would MJ just point me out?"

Grant believes Jordan is singling him out as part of some sort of grudge that he has against him. "It's only a grudge, man. I'm telling you, it was only a grudge. And I think he proved that during this so-called documentary. When if you say something about him, he's going to cut you off, he's going to try to destroy your character."

As for that "so-called documentary" known as The Last Dance, Grant isn't satisfied with the way that he was portrayed, claiming that 90 percent of what was reported was not real, especially the moments where MJ snapped at his teammates, and didn't receive any pushback.

"I would say [it was] entertaining, but we know, who was there as teammates, that about 90 percent of it -- I don't know if I can say it on air, but B.S. in terms of the realness of it," he said. "It wasn't real -- because a lot of things [Jordan] said to some of his teammates, that his teammates went back at him. But all of that was kind of edited out of the documentary, if you want to call it a documentary."

Grant claimed that Jordan would cut people out of his life when they fell out favor with him, pointing out how he allowed a friendship of "over 20, 30 years" with Charles Barkley fall apart over criticisms of his management of the Charlotte Bobcats. Horace took issue with MJ "snitching" about an incident involving cocaine, weed, and women in the hotel room of one of his Bulls' teammates during his rookie year. "My point is: Why the hell did he want to bring that up? What's that got to do with anything?," he asked. "I mean, if you want to call somebody a snitch, that's a damn snitch right there."

Grant said he last spoke with Jordan three years ago via text where the two talked about golf, adding that he's fine with keeping their public interactions civil from here on out, even if they can no longer be friends.

"The crazy thing, for one of my charities, he sent me an autographed pair of shoes," he said. "I don't understand it, if he had some difference with me, he could have text me, he could have called me, the whole nine yards. But if I see him today, we would hopefully pay our respects to each other because we went through three championships together. But if not, believe me, I'm not going to lose any sleep over it."