NFL training camp marks the start of the 2021 season and it’s right around the corner. This is the first time in NFL history we’ll see a 17-game season. There’s so much at stake across the league as all 32 teams prepare for the grueling schedule.

Some franchises and players are facing more pressure than others, though. We saw an unprecedented number of big names swapping teams this offseason as desperation for change rises.

Bold moves will either pay off or create a trickle-down effect that can last for years. We’ve identified the 10 NFL players facing the most pressure of any this season. Each has much to prove as their team relies on them to be the catalyst for change. Failing to live up to the expectations can lead to jobs lost or a diminished reputation.