Nike SBs inspired by snack cakes, Dunks nodding to school lunch, and a new flip of a classic Air Jordan colorway highlight this week’s sneaker release calendar.

Things kick off on Wednesday with the arrival of the Quartersnacks x Nike SB Dunk Low. The following day, the WTAPS x New Balance 990v2 gets another drop via select retailers. A bulk of this week’s releases take place on Friday including the “Stewie” LeBron 18 Low, “Shimmer” Women’s Air Jordan 4, and two pairs of the ACG Mowabb. Releases wrap up on Saturday with the “Bordeuax” Air Jordan 6 and “Chocolate Milk” Social Status x Nike Dunk Mid.

Take a detailed look at all of this week’s best sneaker release below.