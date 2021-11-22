After selling out at ComplexCon earlier this month, Trinidad James’ Hommewrk x Saucony Jazz 81 collab is getting a wider release soon.

The Hommewrk x Saucony Jazz 81 collab will release next on Nov. 24 at Hommewrk.com. The global release beings on Friday, Nov. 26, and the shoes will be available at Atlanta stores including Social Status, Wish, Walters, Standard, and Clockwork. Finally, the collab will hit Saucony.com on Nov. 27. The shoe retails for $100.

Image via Saucony

The Hommewrk x Saucony Jazz 81 collab marks the first time that the footwear company has teamed up with a musical artist in its history. Trinidad James referenced his home country for this project, with the shoe’s pink and red color scheme inspired by the roselle and hibiscus flowers that can be found throughout the Caribbean island. Additional details include a transparent toe box, an Hommewrk logo embossed on the tongue, and gold aglets on the red shoelaces.

Hommewrk, founded by Trinidad James and Asha Paul, is a curriculum-based brand that strives to make appealing and affordable fashion for today’s youth. Its work includes designing uniforms for schools every fall season—as seen on the students below from Crete Academy in Los Angeles.

In addition to the uniforms, Hommewrk is also dropping its first clothing collection to accompany its Saucony collab that includes cardigans, track pants, t-shirts, hoodies, and hats.