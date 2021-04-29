Quiet is a word rarely used to describe Travis Scott. The rapper and producer known for his electric stage presence and coveted collaborations is seldom off the grid or out of the news cycle. He’s someone who’s constantly making moves and making noise at a frenetic rate.

However, when it comes to his most adored art—studio albums and Air Jordans—La Flame could be considered “quiet” in recent years. With his acclaimed ASTROWORLD releasing back in 2018 and his last Air Jordan drop hitting in 2019, Travis is heating back up in 2021 with rumors of his Utopia album and confirmation of his latest sneaker drop: the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6 “British Khaki,” releasing on April 30th.

Serving as Travis’ first Air Jordan collaboration to release at retail in almost two years, the shoe ups the ante on 2019’s elusive “Olive” Air Jordan 6. Once again remixing the Tinker Hatfield design with his own special effects, the Houston native makes the neutral sneaker louder with hits of bright crimson contrast, translucent tongue tooling, and mismatched heel branding. For more storage and more style, a second stash pocket is added on the medial side of each shoe, carrying over the original ankle padding while also adding zipper closure.

Like Mike, Travis Scott resides in rarified air regarding his tight grip on the sneaker industry and constant expectations to reprove his own greatness and top his last feat. Soaring to new heights and turning up the volume, the next chapter in Travis’ story is this “British Khaki” Air Jordan 6 collaboration. Claim your piece of history now at GOAT.