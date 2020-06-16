The Air Structure Triax 91 will re-release in the first quarter of 2021, sources familiar with Nike's plans for next year tell Complex. The retro sneaker will arrive in a handful of colorways, including the original teal and infrared that's long been the favorite for this model. The planned rollout of the shoe next spring should have the teal and infrared colorway in stores by February.

The sneaker is the first in Nike's Structure series, an ongoing line of running shoes meant to provide stability to runners who overpronate. As the retro name suggests, the Air Structure Triax 91 debuted in 1991. The shoe was notable for the two-tone colorway, a rarity at the time, and Air cushioning that looked different on the medial and lateral sides of the silhouette.

The sneaker came back in 2008, getting a reissue period that stretched into the end of 2010. That iteration of the Structure Triax 91 was criticized for its feeble toebox, which scrunched up with wear.

Nike remade the original Air Structure Triax into a lifestyle basketball shoe called the Air Hoop Structure in 2009. It was relatively well received, but still hit outlets at deeply discounted prices after its release.

The Air Structure Triax 91 is not as celebrated as the mainline Air Max sneakers of its era—most don't technically consider it to be in the same canon, despite it having a visible Air bag in its sole. It is, however, something of a cult classic for the subset of collectors with an affinity for Nike's other runners from decades past.

The retro in 2021 aligns with the model's 30th anniversary. What other sneakers is Nike planning to release next year? In the works are a big Drake project, a "Raygun" Air Force 1, and a steady stream of Dunks.

