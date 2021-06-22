With 2021 marking the 60th anniversary of the 1461, British footwear label, Dr. Martens has taken one step further than your usual footwear drop by unveiling a three-way collaboration with BAPE and Mastermind.

Focusing on one of the brand’s most famed releases — the 1461 shoe — the co-branded silhouette features a foray of screen-printed and asymmetric branding, crafted from a standard crisp black leather upper and complete with signature stitching.

Showcased alongside BAPE’s signature wears, Mastermind’s punk-inspired skull-and-bones logo is printed on the outside of the right shoe and the inside of the left, while BAPE‘s Shark motif is printed on the outside of the left and inside of the right shoe, creating an opposing design.

Check out the shots of the model below and cop the BAPE x Mastermind x Dr. Martens 1461 online from 26 June.